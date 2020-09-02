ABC Signature Taps Comedy Central’s Kellyn Parker As VP Comedy Development

ABC Signature has hired former Comedy Central exec Kellyn Parker as Vice President, Comedy Development. In his new position, Parker’s responsibilities will include identifying and developing talent and material, and shepherding ideas from pitch to series order. He will report to Melanie Frankel, SVP, Comedy Development.

“We have been huge admirers of Kellyn for a long time and Jonnie [Davis], Tracy [Underwood] and I know he’ll be a major asset to our Studio,” said Frankel. “He has fantastic relationships, a keen eye for talent, and his track record speaks for itself. We’re incredibly lucky to have him on the team.”

Parker moves to ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, from Comedy Central, where he served as Vice President, Original Programming & Development, since 2016. During his tenure, he was responsible for overseeing development and production for West Coast-based original series including South Side, New Negroes, Taskmaster, Gorburger and Comedy Central’s Colossal Clusterfest.

Prior to that, he managed the Partner Content Department for Funny Or Die beginning in 2011, where he executive produced over 150 campaigns including hundreds of videos, live events and marketing activations with notable brands such as Fiat Chrysler, Universal Pictures, Adidas, Microsoft, Pepsi and Sony Electronics. He led the creative development and production efforts for Funny Or Die D.C. including the Everybody Votes! Project executive produced by Judd Apatow and the Jokes for Votes comedy tour headlined by Sarah Silverman.

Parker has received nominations and awards for several of his projects including three 2019 Peter Lisagor awards for the podcast South Side Stories, Digiday Awards winner, multiple Webby nominations, Key Art Awards finalist, Streamy Award nominee, among other honors.

Parker began his career at United Talent Agency in the agent trainee program.