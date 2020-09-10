ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For ‘The Goldbergs’, ‘The Conners’, ‘Black-ish’ & ‘American Housewife’

ABC has set fall premiere dates for its Wednesday night comedy block. The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish will all premiere October 21 and American Housewife will join the lineup on October 28.

The Goldbergs will premiere its eighth season at 8 p.m. October 21 with back-to-back episodes, followed by the Season 3 premiere of The Conners at 9 p.m. and the Season 7 premiere of Black-ish at 9:30 p.m. American Housewife will premiere its fifth season at 8:30 p.m. the next week.

As previously announced, Black-ish will air an election-themed, partially animated special directed by Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry on Sunday, October 4 ahead of its season premeire.



The Goldbergs, The Conners and Black-ish have all resumed production amid the pandemic with strict COVID-19 protocols. American Housewife is slated to start production September 21.

“We couldn’t be more excited to spread some much-needed joy with our Wednesday night comedy lineup,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “While we had to be incredibly flexible this year, we are so lucky that we’re able to continue our long tradition of making Wednesday night comedy a strong staple of our fall broadcast schedule.”

Dates for the network’s scripted dramas will be announced soon.

The Goldbergs stars Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Troy Gentile, Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner, with George Segal and Jeff Garlin. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson, Alex Barnow, Chris Bishop, Annette Davis, Mike Sikowitz, Bill Callahan, David Guarascio and Annie Mebane are executive producers. The Goldbergs is produced by Happy Madison, Doug Robinson Productions and Adam F. Goldberg Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

The Conners, from Werner Entertainment, stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey and Jay R. Ferguson. The series is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez.

Black-ish stars Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Rosss, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Laurence Fishburne, Jenifer Lewis, Peter Mackenzie, Deon Cole and Jeff Meacham. The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok. Black-ish is produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.



American Housewife stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto and Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto. The series is produced by ABC Signature and Kapital Entertainment. Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are showrunners. Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers. The series was created by Sarah Dunn (Spin City, Bunheads) and produced by ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Television and Touchstone Television.