‘Big Brother’ Tops Thursday Ratings As ABC’s Game Show Block Returns Solid

CBS’ Thursday edition of Big Brother finished as primetime’s top-rated show with a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 4.00 million viewers (Live+Same Day), while facing stiff competition with the season premieres of ABC’s game show block. As a result, the two networks tied for the top spot in the demo. Meanwhile, CBS All Access Star Trek: Discovery had a quiet broadcast premiere on CBS.

ABC won the night in viewers with the fall bows of Celebrity Family Feud (0.7, 5.12M), Press Your Luck (0.6, 3.45M) and Match Game (0.5, 2.91) on their new night; the trio aired on Sundays in the summer where they each were No. 1 in their timeslots in both demo and viewers during their runs. ABC and Fox, which aired repeats of The Masked Singer and freshman soap Filthy Rich, were likely impacted by NFL football preemptions last night (Miami-Jacksonville also aired nationally on NFL Network) and could see adjustments later today.

In addition to Big Brother, which was steady with its Wednesday airing and up a tenth from last Thursday, CBS offered up a fresh Love Island (0.5, 1.88M), steady in the demo week-over-week but off a tenth from the previous night’s show. The network wrapped its night with CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery (0.2, 1.68M), which got permission to come aboard CBS’ shuffled fall slate because of pandemic production delays (the network already bowed another import, Spectrum Originals’ Manhunt: Deadly Games, this week; a third, Pop TV’s One Day at a Time, arrives in October).

On NBC, The Wall (0.4, 2.87M) resumed its Season 3 with a return after almost three months off. That led into the season premiere of (0.4, 3.32M), a two-hour episode that grew the timeslot by a tenth in the demo and 1.5 million viewers compared with its summer averages.

The CW aired a fresh episode of Mysteries Decoded (0.1, 790,000), steady with last week.