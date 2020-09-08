ABC Alternative Chief Rob Mills On The Future Of ‘Holey Moley’ & ‘Don’t’

ABC non-scripted boss Rob Mills would be “shocked” if summer game show Holey Moley doesn’t return for a third season next summer.

Mills has also opened talks with the team behind Don’t, including Ryan Reynolds, about what a second season of the Adam Scott-hosted format looks like.

Mini-golf competition series Holey Moley has been a strong performer for the Disney-owned network this summer, up from its first season, with the broadcaster teeing up two special episodes of the show after it ends its run.

The Steph Curry-exec produced show features self-proclaimed mini-golf lovers from around the country as they compete head-to-head through an epic obstacle golf course. The second season, which premiered on July 20, saw a bigger course with new holes, more drama, trick shots and wipeouts. Hosted by Rob Riggle and Monday Night Football’s Joe Tessitore, the show is produced by Eureka Productions and Unanimous Media.

Mills told Deadline, “We view Holey Moley as one of our signature shows, it certainly has had a lot of chatter, it’s ratings are up this year. Holey Moley has been one of our breakouts and I’d be shocked that there’s an ABC [next summer] without Holey Moley.”

He added that the fact that ABC owns the rights to the show, which is in the process of being adapted in a number of international territories, makes this a slightly easier decision.

ABC launched Don’t in June; the show, hosted by Parks and Recreation and Big Little Lies star Scott and EP-ed by Deadpool himself, Reynolds. Produced by Banijay Studios North America and Maximum Effort, the show sees contestants attempting not to do a slew of crazy challenges in order to win money.

Mills called it the number one new show of the summer. “I thought Ryan put his own spin on a show that could have felt the same as any of the gameshows. He made it feel distinctly Ryan Reynolds, so that’s exciting for us and we’re talking about what a second season could look like,” he added.