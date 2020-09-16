ABC Nabs Family Comedy ‘Happy For You’ From ‘Single Parents’ Duo With Penalty

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to Happy For You, a single-camera family comedy from former Single Parents writers-producers Taylor Cox and Kim Rosenstock and 20th Television where Rosenstock is under an overall deal.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Written by Cox, in Happy For You, when the youngest of three sisters announces she’s getting married first, it sends her older, unmarried sisters — and their newly separated mother — into an existential tailspin. Happy For You follows this family of midwestern women as they confront their own failed love lives, plan a wedding, and try not to take their feelings out on the flower arrangements.

Rosenstock is supervising and executive producing. 20th TV is the studio.

Cox and Rosenstock met while working on ABC sitcom Single Parents (Cox as writer-producer and Rosenstock as writer-co-executive producer). The series recently wrapped its second and final season. Cox’s other credits include producer on Abby’s. Rosenstock is currently writing on Only Murders in the Building for Hulu, and recently wrote for GLOW, and New Girl.

Cox is repped by Katie Newman at 3 Arts. Rosenstock is repped by Mosaic and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.