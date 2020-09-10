ABC Developing ‘In The End’ Death Drama From Steven Canals

ABC has put in development In The End, a drama from Pose co-creator Steven Canals and his Story Ave. Productions, and 20th Television, where Canals is under a deal.

Written and executive produced by Canals, centers on Kiona Brown, who, incapable of living life to the fullest, makes the only logical choice – to embrace death as an end-of-life doula. With an eclectic list of patients – including cancer survivor Mariana Cortez – Kiona soon discovers the secret to a new beginning is to embrace what happens…in the end.

20th Television is the studio.



In The End is among the first projects for Canals under his overall deal with 20th TV. Canals co-created and executive produces the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated and Peabody Award-winning drama series Pose, named one of the Best TV Programs of the Year by the American Film Institute in 2018 and 2019. It will return for a third season in 2020.

A 2015 graduate of UCLA’s MFA Screenwriting program, Canals began his journey as a storyteller in high school, producing the documentary short Turf Violence: What’s It All About? co-funded by HBO Family. He went on to earn a BA in Cinema, and a Masters in Student Affairs & Diversity from Binghamton University. While attending UCLA, Canals served as a Research Assistant at Hungry Jackal Productions. In 2016 Canals was a Staff Writer on Freeform’s Dead of Summer, the same year his short film, Afuera, premiered at the LA Film Festival. He made his TV directorial debut with the eighth episode of the second season of Pose titled “Revelations.” He’s repped by Epicenter and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.