ABC Sets ‘9/11 Remembered’ Special Filmed At Barack Obama’s 2014 Opening Of Memorial Museum

ABC has set 9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together, an hour-long dedication special filmed on May 15, 2014, marking President Barack Obama’s opening of the 9/11 Memorial Museum at the site of the World Trade Center in New York City. The special will air on the anniversary of the horrific attacks on Friday, September 11 at 8 PM on ABC, and will be made available the following day on demand and on Hulu.

The special includes speeches by Obama, Mayor Michael Bloomberg, other dignitaries, survivors and family members. It will feature stories about those who died and those who survived, their families, and the first responders who rushed to help them.

Performances include a 300-voice children’s choir singing “Somewhere,” the New York Philharmonic performing “Fanfare for the Common Man,” and “Amazing Grace” sung by Tony Award-nominated singer LaChanze.

“The tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, will forever be etched into our hearts, and the memories displayed at the 9/11 Memorial Museum are a solemn reminder that life is precious,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “This year, we will bring the 9/11 Memorial Museum to audiences at home and honor the loved ones whose lives were cut short, the heroes who sacrificed, the survivors who persevered, and the countless families who are forever changed.”

9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together is produced by Don Mischer Productions. Executive producers include Don Mischer, who also directed the special, and David J. Goldberg.

You can watch a preview clip of the special below.