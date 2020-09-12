Aaron Grissom Dies: Former ‘Top Chef: Boston’ Contestant Was 34
Aaron Grissom, who appeared in Season 12 of Bravo’s Top Chef, has died in a motorcycle accident in Washington State at age 34. Grissom was killed on Tuesday when his motorcycle crashed in a roundabout. No other vehicles were involved in the accident. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries in the crash, according to the Pierce County medical examiner . The young chef was one of 16 contestants vying for the title of Top Chef: Bostonin 2014, but was an early elimination. He also appeared in an episode of Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives when the Guy Fieri show visited the restaurant known as Dirty Oscar’s Annex in Tacoma, Washington.
Grissom had been working as a chef in the Tacoma area at the time of his death.