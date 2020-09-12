Aaron Eckhart & Tommy Lee Jones Conspiracy Thriller ‘Wander’ Gets North America Deal With Saban Films

EXCLUSIVE: Saban Films has acquired North American rights to conspiracy thriller Wander starring Aaron Eckhart (Midway), Katheryn Winnick (Vikings), Heather Graham (Desperados) and Oscar-winner winner Tommy Lee Jones (No Country For Old Men).

The completed film follows Arthur Bretnik (Eckhart), a mentally unstable private investigator who, after being hired to probe a suspicious death in the town of Wander, becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

April Mullen (Below Her Mouth) directed the feature from a script by Tim Doiron (88). Mullen and Doiron also produced with VMI Worldwide’s Andre Relis, Verdi Productions’ Chad A. Verdi, Don Kee Productions’ Jason Allison, Aloe Entertainment’s Mary Aloe, Falconer Picture’s Douglas Falconer and James Van Der Woerd.

Bill Bromiley negotiated the deal for Saban Films with Steve Break along with VMI Worldwide’s J.D. Beaufils.

Executive producers are VMI Worldwide’s J.D. Beaufils, Verdi Productions’ Michelle Verdi and Chad A. Verdi Jr., Don Kee Productions’ Michael S. Smith and Franchesca Lantz, Tamer Abaza, Jeffrey Bohn, Angie Pack, Charles Saikaley, Siren Studios’ Craig Chapman, Roger Dorman, Circle 4 Entertainment’s Adam Falkoff, Phoenicia Pictures’ Ameer Fawaz and Christelle Conan from Ingenious Media whom provided funding.

Saban’s Bill Bromiley said: “The whole cast brings heart and soul to this gripping thriller. It is a fun ride seeing Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones in these respective roles; we’re honored to be working with April Mullen on this achievement.”

Director Mullen added: “I’m thrilled to be working with Saban on releasing Wander to the masses. The film honors all the silent warriors who persevere and fight for the light through the darkest of circumstances.”

Saban recently announced that it is entering the UK market via a partnership with Altitude Media Group. Upcoming on the company’s slate are Dennis Dugan’s Love, Weddings & Other Disasters starring Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons; Jamie Babbit’s The Stand-In with Drew Barrymore in a dual lead role; John Suits’ Breach starring Bruce Willis; and Twist with Michael Caine, Lena Headey and Rita Ora.