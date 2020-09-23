A3 Artists Agency Promotes Jamie Pillet To Partner

EXCLUSIVE: A3 Artists Agency announced that it has promoted Jamie Pillet as a Partner in its Talent Division. The agency shared the news on Wednesday.

“Jamie’s promotion is the result of her continued extraordinary work and success. Her dedication to A3 and her clients is exceptional,” said A3 President Brian Cho. “As we continue to grow and evolve into the premier agency we set out to be, we’re proud of Jamie as she continues to help us achieve our goals.”

Pillet initially joined A3 as part of its agent-in-training program and has since moved up the ranks. In 2014 she joined the agency as a full-fledged agent and in January 2020, she became a senior agent.

The newly-minted partner, a New York native, has used her position and experience to guide young actors through the industry. Some of Pillet’s current clients have been featured in television, film and Broadway.

Pillet will work as a partner for A3 in New York.