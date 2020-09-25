‘A Million Little Things’: Chris Geere To Recur On Season 3 Of ABC Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: You’re the Worst alum Chris Geere is set for a recurring role in the upcoming third season of ABC’s ensemble drama series A Million Little Things.

Written by DJ Nash, A Million Little Things revolves around a group of friends from Boston who bonded under unexpected circumstances.

Geere will play Jamie, Maggie’s (Allison Miller) roommate in Oxford. Brash and funny. He shows many colors. Sometimes you live with a person you wouldn’t necessarily be friends with, but then become great friends because you live together.

In the Season 2 finale of AMLT, Maggie left for a teaching fellowship at U.K.’s Oxford University.

A Million Little Things stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Grace Park as Katherine Saville, James Roday Rodrigues as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Tristan Byon as Theo Saville, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

Nash is creator and executive producer; Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor and James Griffiths are executive producers. “A Million Little Things” is produced by ABC Studios and Kapital Entertainment.

Geere is known for his role as Jimmy Shive-Overly in Stephen Falk’s You’re the Worst, which aired for five seasons on FX. He recently recurred on ABC’s Single Parents and as Ariel Winter’s love interest Professor Arvin Fennerman on the final three seasons of ABC’s Modern Family. Geere is repped by Creative Partners Group and UTA.