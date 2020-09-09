‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres Joins Season 2 Of Fox Spinoff As New Series Regular

Suits and Pearson alumna Gina Torres is set as a series regular opposite Liv Tyler and Rob Lowe on the second season of Fox spinoff series 9-1-1: Lone Star. Season 2 is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles later this fall for a premiere in early 2021 as part of the network’s midseason schedule.

9-1-1: Lone Star hails from 9-1-1 creators/executive producers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear. Set in Austin, it follows Owen (Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who, along with his son, relocates to the Texas capital and must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in his own life.

Torres will play Paramedic Captain Tommy Vega, who was at the top of her game when she hung up her uniform to raise her twin daughters. For eight years life was great, until COVID-19 changed her life. With her husband’s restaurant going under, Tommy has no choice but to re-enter the workforce to support her family. Though it breaks her heart to be apart from her little girls, Tommy will show the world that no matter how much time has passed, when she puts on that uniform, she’s still a boss.

Related Story Fox Developing ‘The X-Files’ Animated Comedy Spinoff

The role reunites Torres and Minear, who worked together on Fox’s sci-fi drama series Firefly.

“We are so excited to be expanding our 9-1-1-verse with the addition of Gina Torres,” said Minear. “I’ve been dying to write for her again ever since Firefly. Gina brings warmth, intelligence and command to everything she does. 2020 is finally looking up.”

Torres played Jessica Pearson, first on USA Network’s popular original series Suits and then in the network’s Chicago-set spinoff series Pearson, which Torres headlined and executive produced. The role earned Torres an ALMA Award, an Imagen Award and the National Hispanic Media Coalition’s Award for Outstanding Performance in a Television Series. Torres most recently was tapped to lead the cast of Dracula reimagining drama pilot The Brides at ABC. The Alias and Angel alumna also did an arc on HBO’s Westworld.

Torres is repped by Framework Entertainment, Domain Talent, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

9-1-1: Lone Star is produced by 20th TV in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Murphy, Falchuk and Minear are creators and executive producers, with Minear serving as showrunner. Alexis Martin Woodall, Bradley Buecker, Rashad Raisani, John J. Gray, Angela Bassett and Lowe are executive producers. Buecker directed the series premiere and continues to direct episodes of the series.