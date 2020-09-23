Broadcast Networks Boost Election Content In Final Weeks Of Presidential Campaign

Hundreds of people line up for an hours-long wait on the third day of early in-person voting at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va.

All three broadcast networks are planning new programming initiatives in the final weeks of the presidential campaign.

CBS News has created a voter integrity unit led by Major Garrett that will focus on concerns over casting ballots in the November election, with a series called America Decides: Counting Your Vote. The network also is planning a series on misinformation, with CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues leading the coverage. His reports will be a series called America Decides: Misinformation. The network also is launching a series, Every State Has A Story, featuring interviews with voters in swing states tied to the network’s Battleground Tracker.

NBC News unveiled a national polling average. In a collaboration with TargetSmart, the network also is doing an analysis of early voting nationally and in states where the information is available. Another tool, called Swing the Election, in collaboration with Cook Political Report, features data on changes in turnout and support among different demographic groups. Last week, the network unveiled a new poll conducted by Quibi and NBC News, showing that younger voters have a more favorable view of Biden that they did earlier in the year.

ABC News announced that it is adding a new show to its streaming channel, ABC News Live. Diane Macedo and Terry Moran will anchor Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown, in which correspondents “will take a deep dive into an issue and provide context with first-hand accounts from people across the country whose lives are being affected.” The show will premiere on Monday and will air weekdays at 3 PM ET.