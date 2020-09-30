Academy Unveils 2020 Nicholl Fellowships Winners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday revealed the five winners of its 2020 Academy Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting competition. This year’s five scribes, culled from 7,831 submissions and 10 finalists, will receive a $35,000 prize and be a part of an awards ceremony and virtual table read of their work on December 3.

As in past years, recipients are expected to complete a feature-length screenplay during their fellowship year.

The 2020 winners (listed alphabetically):

James Acker, SadBoi

Beth Curry, Lemon

Vanar Jaddou, Goodbye, Iraq

Kate Marks, The Cow of Queens

Jane Therese, Sins of My Father

The 2020 finalists (listed alphabetically):

Kris A. Holmes, The Seeds of Truth

Fred Martenson, Demons in America

Robin Rose Singer, The Lions of Mesopotamia

David Harrison Turner, Safe Haven

Andrew Wankier, Three Heavens

The Academy Nicholl Fellowships Committee is chaired by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation Branch governor Jennifer Yuh Nelson. The members are: John Bailey and Steven Poster (Cinematographers Branch); William Mechanic (Executives Branch); James Plannette and Stephen Ujlaki (Members-at-Large); Julie Lynn, Peter Samuelson and Robert W. Shapiro (Producers Branch); Bobbi Banks (Sound Branch); and Eric Heisserer, Larry Karaszewski, Dan Petrie Jr., Misan Sagay, Dana Stevens and Tyger Williams (Writers Branch).

The Nicholl competition has awarded 166 fellowships since it began in 1986.