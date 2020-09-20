2020 Emmys Winners List (Updating Live)

Click to Skip Ad
Television Academy

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and, ideally, the first and only virtual Emmys — are being handed out tonight. Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced, so refresh for the latest.

The Television Academy will hand out statuettes in 23 categories tonight, following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards being doled out over five night this week. See the list of those winners here and a list of wins by program and by network/platform here.

The 2020 Governors Award will be presented to Tyler Perry tonight.

How To Watch Tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards Online & On TV

Here are the winners announced thus far, followed by the nominees for all of the categories that will be presented during the primetime show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and presented by the Television Academy:

WINNERS

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

CATEGORIES YET TO BE PRESENTED

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Michael Schur, Written by

The Great • The Great
Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Tony McNamara, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
David West Read, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration
FX Networks • FX Productions
Sam Johnson, Written by
Chris Marcil, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts
FX Networks • FX Productions
Paul Simms, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run
FX Networks • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Great • The Great (Pilot)
Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Modern Family • Finale Part 2
ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov
Hulu • A24 Television
Ramy Youssef, Directed by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Andrew Cividino, Directed by
Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy
NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
James Burrows, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Dead to Me
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Mrs. America • Shirley
FX Networks • FX Productions
Tanya Barfield, Written by

Normal People • Episode 3
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Sally Rooney, Written by
Alice Birch, Written by

Unbelievable • Episode 1
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Susannah Grant, Teleplay by
Michael Chabon, Teleplay by
Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by

Unorthodox • Part 1
Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Anna Winger, Written by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Damon Lindelof, Written by
Cord Jefferson, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way
Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Normal People • Episode 5
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Maria Schrader, Directed by

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Steph Green, Directed by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Stephen Williams, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession’

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark\
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Better Call Saul • Bagman
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by

The Crown • Aberfan
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Peter Morgan, Written by

Ozark • All In
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Chris Mundy, Written by

Ozark • Boss Fight
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
John Shiban, Written by

Ozark • Fire Pink
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Miki Johnson, Written by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown • Aberfan
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • Cri de Coeur
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland • Prisoners Of War
Showtime • Fox21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Interview
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark • Fire Pink
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Ben Semanoff, Directed by

Succession • Hunting
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Sarah Snook, Succession

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

 

