2020 Emmys Winners List (Updating Live)

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and, ideally, the first and only virtual Emmys — are being handed out tonight. Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced, so refresh for the latest.
The Television Academy will hand out statuettes in 23 categories tonight, following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards being doled out over five night this week. See the list of those winners here and a list of wins by program and by network/platform here.
The 2020 Governors Award will be presented to Tyler Perry tonight.
Here are the winners announced thus far, followed by the nominees for all of the categories that will be presented during the primetime show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and presented by the Television Academy:
WINNERS
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
CATEGORIES YET TO BE PRESENTED
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready
NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment
Michael Schur, Written by
The Great • The Great
Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Tony McNamara, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Daniel Levy, Written by
Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
David West Read, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration
FX Networks • FX Productions
Sam Johnson, Written by
Chris Marcil, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts
FX Networks • FX Productions
Paul Simms, Written by
What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run
FX Networks • FX Productions
Stefani Robinson, Written by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
The Great • The Great (Pilot)
Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television
Matt Shakman, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio
Prime Video • Amazon Studios
Daniel Palladino, Directed by
Modern Family • Finale Part 2
ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television
Gail Mancuso, Directed by
Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov
Hulu • A24 Television
Ramy Youssef, Directed by
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending
Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.
Andrew Cividino, Directed by
Daniel Levy, Directed by
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy
NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P
James Burrows, Directed by
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
COMEDY SERIES
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Insecure
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Dead to Me
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
VARIETY TALK SERIES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Mrs. America • Shirley
FX Networks • FX Productions
Tanya Barfield, Written by
Normal People • Episode 3
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Sally Rooney, Written by
Alice Birch, Written by
Unbelievable • Episode 1
Netflix • CBS Television Studios
Susannah Grant, Teleplay by
Michael Chabon, Teleplay by
Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by
Unorthodox • Part 1
Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Anna Winger, Written by
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Damon Lindelof, Written by
Cord Jefferson, Written by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL
Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way
Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine
Lynn Shelton, Directed by
Normal People • Episode 5
Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC
Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by
Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm
Maria Schrader, Directed by
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Nicole Kassell, Directed by
Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Steph Green, Directed by
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics
Stephen Williams, Directed by
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
LIMITED SERIES
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
COMPETITION PROGRAM
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession’
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Zendaya, Euphoria
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark\
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Thomas Schnauz, Written by
Better Call Saul • Bagman
AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television
Gordon Smith, Written by
The Crown • Aberfan
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Peter Morgan, Written by
Ozark • All In
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Chris Mundy, Written by
Ozark • Boss Fight
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
John Shiban, Written by
Ozark • Fire Pink
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Miki Johnson, Written by
Succession • This Is Not For Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Jesse Armstrong, Written by
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
The Crown • Aberfan
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Benjamin Caron, Directed by
The Crown • Cri de Coeur
Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television
Jessica Hobbs, Directed by
Homeland • Prisoners Of War
Showtime • Fox21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet
Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by
The Morning Show • The Interview
Apple TV+ • Media Res
Mimi Leder, Directed by
Ozark • Fire Pink
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Alik Sakharov, Directed by
Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa
Netflix • Media Rights Capital
Ben Semanoff, Directed by
Succession • Hunting
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Andrij Parekh, Directed by
Succession • This Is Not For Tears
HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions
Mark Mylod, Directed by
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Sarah Snook, Succession
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
