2020 Emmys Winners List (Updating Live)

The 72nd annual Primetime Emmy Awards — and, ideally, the first and only virtual Emmys — are being handed out tonight. Deadline is updating the winners list as they are announced, so refresh for the latest.

The Television Academy will hand out statuettes in 23 categories tonight, following the Creative Arts Emmy Awards being doled out over five night this week. See the list of those winners here and a list of wins by program and by network/platform here.

The 2020 Governors Award will be presented to Tyler Perry tonight.

How To Watch Tonight’s Primetime Emmy Awards Online & On TV

Here are the winners announced thus far, followed by the nominees for all of the categories that will be presented during the primetime show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and presented by the Television Academy:

Related Story Deadline's Primetime Emmys Live Blog

WINNERS

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

CATEGORIES YET TO BE PRESENTED

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Good Place • Whenever You’re Ready

NBC • Universal Television in association with Fremulon and 3 Arts Entertainment

Michael Schur, Written by

The Great • The Great

Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television

Tony McNamara, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Daniel Levy, Written by

Schitt’s Creek • The Presidential Suite

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

David West Read, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Collaboration

FX Networks • FX Productions

Sam Johnson, Written by

Chris Marcil, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • Ghosts

FX Networks • FX Productions

Paul Simms, Written by

What We Do In The Shadows • On The Run

FX Networks • FX Productions

Stefani Robinson, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Great • The Great (Pilot)

Hulu • Civic Center Media / MRC Television

Matt Shakman, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • It’s Comedy Or Cabbage

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Marvelous Radio

Prime Video • Amazon Studios

Daniel Palladino, Directed by

Modern Family • Finale Part 2

ABC • Picador Productions and Steven Levitan Productions in association with 20th Century Fox Television

Gail Mancuso, Directed by

Ramy • Miakhalifa.mov

Hulu • A24 Television

Ramy Youssef, Directed by

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending

Pop TV • Not A Real Company Productions, Inc.

Andrew Cividino, Directed by

Daniel Levy, Directed by

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy

NBC • Universal Television in association with KoMut Entertainment and Three Princesses and a P

James Burrows, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Dead to Me

The Good Place

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Mrs. America • Shirley

FX Networks • FX Productions

Tanya Barfield, Written by

Normal People • Episode 3

Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Sally Rooney, Written by

Alice Birch, Written by

Unbelievable • Episode 1

Netflix • CBS Television Studios

Susannah Grant, Teleplay by

Michael Chabon, Teleplay by

Ayelet Waldman, Teleplay by

Unorthodox • Part 1

Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Anna Winger, Written by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Damon Lindelof, Written by

Cord Jefferson, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Little Fires Everywhere • Find A Way

Hulu • ABC Signature Studios / Hello Sunshine

Lynn Shelton, Directed by

Normal People • Episode 5

Hulu • Hulu Originals in association with BBC

Lenny Abrahamson, Directed by

Unorthodox • Netflix • Studio Airlift and RealFilm

Maria Schrader, Directed by

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Nicole Kassell, Directed by

Watchmen • Little Fear Of Lightning

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Steph Green, Directed by

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with White Rabbit, Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television & DC Comics

Stephen Williams, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Titus Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schimdt

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession’

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Zendaya, Euphoria

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark\

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul • Bad Choice Road

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Thomas Schnauz, Written by

Better Call Saul • Bagman

AMC • High Bridge, Crystal Diner, Gran Via Productions and Sony Pictures Television

Gordon Smith, Written by

The Crown • Aberfan

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Peter Morgan, Written by

Ozark • All In

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Chris Mundy, Written by

Ozark • Boss Fight

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

John Shiban, Written by

Ozark • Fire Pink

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Miki Johnson, Written by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Jesse Armstrong, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown • Aberfan

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Benjamin Caron, Directed by

The Crown • Cri de Coeur

Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Jessica Hobbs, Directed by

Homeland • Prisoners Of War

Showtime • Fox21 Television Studios, Teakwood Lane Productions, Cherry Pie Productions, Keshet

Lesli Linka Glatter, Directed by

The Morning Show • The Interview

Apple TV+ • Media Res

Mimi Leder, Directed by

Ozark • Fire Pink

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Alik Sakharov, Directed by

Ozark • Su Casa Es Mi Casa

Netflix • Media Rights Capital

Ben Semanoff, Directed by

Succession • Hunting

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Andrij Parekh, Directed by

Succession • This Is Not For Tears

HBO • HBO Entertainment in association with Project Zeus, Hyperobject Industries and Gary Sanchez Productions

Mark Mylod, Directed by

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Julia Garner, Ozark

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Sarah Snook, Succession

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession