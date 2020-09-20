Deadline’s Primetime Emmys Live Blog

After a long Emmys season that actually began before the worldwide coronavirus pandemic shut down life and awards shows as we know it, it is coming to an end tonight as the Primetime Emmy show hands out statuettes in 23 different categories – virtually. That’s right, no red carpet, no live audience, no dressed-to-the-nines nominees. Instead they will all be on pins and needles in their own homes for the show hosted by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, and that could make this the most unpredictable, and certainly different, Emmy show in history. ABC has sent out 130 camera kits to all the nominees, so let’s hope their WiFi is working.

Deadline will be charting and likely arguing about all the action as we do play-by-play right here all night. So get ready for what promises to be an Emmys like none of us has never seen.