Emmy Awards: Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Anthony Anderson Among Stars To Make Appearances For Virtual Ceremony

The Television Academy has announced a slate of Hollywood stars set to make appearances during its virtual Emmy Awards ceremony. The 72nd annual Emmy Awards, which is less than two weeks away, will feature appearances from Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, America Ferrera and Anthony Anderson, all who have received Emmy nods during their career.

Additional stars set to appear during the ceremony are Gabrielle Union, J.J. Watt and Emmy-winner Lena Waithe. The Television Academy also announced that Grammy-winning H.E.R. will make her Emmys debut as she takes the virtual stage for the ceremony’s “In Memoriam” performance.

In light the COVID-19 pandemic, the Television Academy has opted for a virtual ceremony to minimize exposure and spread of the coronavirus

While the virtual awards show comes at unprecedented times, the Television Academy has created guidelines and rules fitting for the COVID-19 age. For this year’s ceremony nominees and virtual guests won’t have to adhere to black-tie dress requirements but can don anything they’d like, from gowns to sweats.

Final-round Emmy voting came to a close at the end of August. Topping the nominations for the 72nd annual awards show are HBO’s Watchmen with a total of 26 nominations and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which brought in a total of 20 nods.

Jimmy Kimmel, who received two nominations this year, is set to host. The 72nd annual Emmy Awards will air Sept. 20 on ABC at 5:00 p.m. PT.