Zurich To Honor Juliette Binoche; C4 Commissions ‘Screw’; Bollywood Pic ‘Bell Bottom’ Filming In Glasgow – Global Briefs

This year’s Zurich Film Festival will present French actress Juliette Binoche with its honorary Golden Icon Award. She will be attending the festival to present her latest movie, La Bonne Epouse, and will receive the prize at a ceremony on September 30. “In the year that France is our guest country, it’s a great pleasure to honor a true icon of French cinema,” said Zurich Artistic Director Christian Jungen, “Binoche is an extremely versatile actress who chooses her roles with great care and embodies her characters with such depth, both in dramas and comedies.” Binoche added, “I’m very touched to be honored with the Golden Icon Award, but above all it’s the films and the directors who made them that will be honored through me.”

Channel 4 has commissioned Screw, a six-part prison drama from STV Studios from BAFTA-nominated writer Rob Williams (The Victim, Killing Eve). The show is a look into the terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain. Project is commissioned by Caroline Hollick, Channel 4 Head of Drama and overseen by Lee Mason, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor and Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Head of Development. Karla Crome is on the writing team. Sarah Brown is Executive Producer for STV Studios and Brian Kaczynski is Producer. Banijay Rights will manage global distribution.

Filming is underway in Scottish city Glasgow on Bell Bottom, an 80s-set Bollywood thriller starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kappor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The production has shut down numerous roads in the city’s center. It will wrap on September 5. The shoot is benefiting from an on-site doctor to monitor potential virus outbreaks and cast and crew are wearing wrist watches that monitor their oxygen levels and body temperatures.