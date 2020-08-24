Zoom Gets Back Up And Running After Widespread Morning Outage

The remote-access lives of millions in the U.S. and elsewhere took a sharp left turn Monday when Zoom experienced a widespread outage.

Shortly before 1PM ET, the company tweeted that its meeting and webinar services had been restored. “Everything should be working properly now!” it said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day.”

The outage affected not only corporations but government offices and schools. Monday was the first day of school for many at the K-12 through college levels, with districts in major cities like Atlanta among those affected.

Earlier in the morning, Zoom first signaled the issue. “If you’re having trouble connecting to Zoom, we have identified the issue and are working on a fix,” the company tweeted. “Please follow for updates. We’re so sorry about the inconvenience.” It then posted an update, since deleted, that service had been restored for “a majority of users.”

Founded as an enterprise software company that had its initial public offering in 2019, Zoom Video Communications has seen its fortunes skyrocket in 2020 due to COVID-19 and accelerating remote-work trends. Its stock fell 2% after the outage Monday, but has more than quadrupled in value this year.

Zoom will report its fiscal 2021 second quarter financial results next Monday. In June, it said revenue soared 169% in the first quarter, to $328.2 million, largely due to the pandemic. The company said it had 300 million daily meeting participants in April, the latest period in which it reported usage figures.

Here are the official company updates:

Everything should be working properly now! We are continuing to monitor the situation. Thank you all for your patience and our sincere apologies for disrupting your day. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Thanks for your patience! Meeting and webinar service has been restored for the majority of users. Some of you may still be unable to sign up for paid accounts, upgrade, or manage your service on our website. https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020

Thanks for hanging in there! We are deploying a fix now. Service should be restored for some users and we’re continuing to complete the fix for any users still impacted. We're sorry about the disruption. Follow https://t.co/aqz5nSoQRw for updates. — Zoom (@zoom_us) August 24, 2020