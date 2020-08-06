Click to Skip Ad
Zoë Kravitz Reacts To ‘High Fidelity’s Cancellation After One Season: “Breakups Suck”

Zoë Kravitz in 'High Fidelity'
Hulu

High Fidelity star Zoë Kravitz is thanking her castmates, crew and fans following Wednesday’s cancellation of her Hulu series after one season.

“I wanna give a shout out to my #highfidelity family,” the actress said on Instagram, along with a slideshow of photos from the series. “Thank you for all the love and heart you put into this show. i’m in awe of all of you. and thank you to everyone who watched, loved and supported us.” She ended her note with a peace sign emoji followed by the hashtag #BreakupsSuck.

In addition to starring, Kravitz executive produced the series, a reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel and the 2000 John Cusack movie. Kravitz played Rob, a record store owner in the rapidly gentrified Brooklyn neighborhood of Crown Heights who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir also starred in the series from Midnight Radio and ABC Signature.

Veronica West & Sarah Kucserka, who developed the series for television, executive produced alongside Kravitz, Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg — who co-wrote the High Fidelity feature — Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec and Jeff Pinkner, as well as Nick Hornby. Jesse Peretz directed and executive produced the pilot.

