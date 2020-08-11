Click to Skip Ad
Zelda Williams Calls Out Eric Trump For Posting Late Father’s Biden Jokes To “Further Political Agenda”

Zelda Williams
Freeform/Rick Rowell

Zelda Williams slammed Eric Trump after the president’s son posted a video of William’s late father joking about presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The video, which Trump posted on Twitter, sees Robin Williams saying, “We still have great comedy out there. There’s always rambling Joe Biden, what the f***k.” The clip sees the comedian talk about Biden like “your uncle on a new drug and hasn’t gotten the dosage right.”

Upon seeing Trump’s reposting of her father’s comedy show, Zelda Williams replied to the tweet.

“While we’re ‘reminiscing’ (to further your political agenda), you should look up what he said about your Dad. I did. Promise you, it’s much more ‘savage’. Gentle reminder that the dead can’t vote, but the living can,” she wrote.

Before his death in 2014, Robin Williams also made jokes about President Trump in the same comedy show.

A documentary chronicling, called Robin’s Wish, the comedian’s final days is in the works with Vertical Entertainment.

Newswire

