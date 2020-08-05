Zahir McGhee Hip-Hop Drama Gets ABC Production Commitment

EXCLUSIVE: In one of the biggest sales so far this (virtual) broadcast pitch season, ABC has given a production commitment to a drama about a female hip-hop group, from Harlem’s Kitchen creator Zahir McGhee, producer Sabrina Wind and ABC Studios where McGhee and Wind are based. I hear the preemptive buy includes a seven-figure penalty.

Written and executive produced by McGhee, in the Untitled Zahir McGhee project (aka Nasty Bitches), 20 years after drama and in-fighting broke them up at the height of their fame, a female hip-hop group from the 90’s find themselves back in the public eye. Estranged and out-of-touch, mothers in their forties reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and the friendships they thought were gone forever.

Wind executive produces via her Windpower Entertainment.

McGhee has been a rising star at ABC Studios where he has been for many years and recently renewed his overall deal. He is the creator, executive producer and showrunner of ABC/ABC Studios’ drama pilot Harlem’s Kitchen, starring Delroy Lindo, which is considered a strong contender for a series pickup.

Scandal, Private Practice and For the People alum McGhee was most recently a consulting producer on the ABC/ABC Studios drama Stumptown. He is repped by Verve and attorney Matt Johnson.

Wind executive produces the Disney+ series Muppets Now as well as Repeat, a time-travel drama, also executive produced by Masi Oka, which in the work at CBS.