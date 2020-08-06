YouTube Star Jake Paul House Searched By FBI, Possible Connection To Past Arizona Troubles

Controversial YouTube star Jake Paul had his Calabasas, Calif. home searched Wednesday by the FBI, with reports indicating it may be connected to his presence at an Arizona mall riot in June.

A SWAT team stood by as the warrant was served today, but there were no arrests or resistance. The federal search warrant and its affidavit in support has been sealed by a judge, making details on what is being investigated subject to speculation.

However, several reports say the search is related to a June disturbance an Arizona shopping mall where looting occurred.

Paul has legal problems in the past. Arizona police announced misdemeanor charges against him related to the June riot at a Scottsdale mall. Paul was identified as a participant in the melee and was charged with criminal trespass and unlawful assembly.

Paul claimed he was merely trying to find some people he knew and was filming the incident.

On Wednesday, law officials in Arizona said they were dropping all charges against Paul in connection with the riot, even as they acknowledged a federal investigation is proceeding with their cooperation.

Scottsdale police say the riot ultimately resulted in burglaries and thefts inside the large mall.

“To be absolutely clear, neither I nor anyone in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism,” Paul said on Twitter. “We filmed everything we saw in an effort to share our experience and bring more attention to the anger felt in every neighborhood we traveled to; we were strictly documenting, not engaging.”