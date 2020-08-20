Click to Skip Ad
YouTube Lines Up Originals On GRM Daily, Ethan Payne & Anne-Marie

Anne-Marie, Ethan Payne, Posty
From left to right: Anne-Marie, Ethan Payne, Posty YouTube/Joss Crowley

YouTube has unveiled a trio of UK originals that will aim to provide profiles on three British talents through the lens of observational documentaries.

Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story Of GRM Daily is a four-part documentary on grime and rap YouTube channel, GRM Daily, through the eyes of founder Posty. It drops September 28.

The series is produced by Warner Music Entertainment, with Kate Shepherd and Laura Collins executive producing. Theo Williams is the director, while Joss Crowley produces.

Renowned Films will make How To Be: Anne-Marie, a single film that will profile the singer-songwriter Anne-Marie as she emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sally Freeman directs and executive produces alongside Kate Maddigan, Tim Withers, Max Welch and Duane Jones. Becky Mansell is the producer.

Finally, Ethan Payne — a member of YouTube star KSI’s gaming and comedy crew — will be the subject of a three-part documentary on his journey from overweight gamer to marathon runner. It premieres on October 5.

How to Be: Behzinga is produced by Electric Robin. It is directed by Kevin Batchelor. Executive producers are Kevin Batchelor, Ross Brandon and Chris Jones, while Barney Newman series produces and the producer is Steven McVeigh.

Luke Hyams, head of YouTube Originals in EMEA, said: “Anne-Marie, Behzinga and GRM Daily are three of our most powerful and inspirational stories of what’s possible on the platform. With these bespoke documentaries, YouTube fans have an exclusive opportunity to look behind the scenes at their unique personal lives and challenges, history and aspirations.”

