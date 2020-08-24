‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Sets Another Ratings Record With 5.2 Million Viewers To Claim Cable’s #1 Spot

EXCLUSIVE: Yellowstone continues to dominate cable ratings. The Season 3 finale for Paramount Network’s juggernaut drama series starring Kevin Costner drew 5.2M total viewers in Live+Same Day — one million more viewers than any other episode in the series history — making it the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, according to Nielsen. Including a CMT simulcast and encores, the closer drew 7.5M viewers on premiere night.

The season 3 finale also is up big in all key demos vs. the season 2 finale – up 81% in P25-54; +71% in P18-49; and up 84% in P2+. It capped a season that ranks as the most watched across all cable year-to-date in L+SD.

Season 3 also bested all key stats on social, topping season 2 by double digits, according to Nielsen social. The third season saw 113% more views vs. season 2, along with 132% more engagements, and it was up 90% in fan growth, generating 146 million cross-platform views and 5.4 million cross-platform engagements, while adding 404,000 new fans. On Facebook alone, the third season was no. 1 for views and engagements across drama programs across the TV universe, excluding sports, live events and news.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season in February, along with an announcement of Sheridan’s mega overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, which includes Paramount Network.



Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.