‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Draws Record-Breaking 7.6 Million Total Viewers In Live+3

John Dutton (R- Kevin Costner) and Kayce (L-Luke Grimes) scramble to save one of their own in the Season 2 finale of "Yellowstone." The episode, entitled "Sins of the Father," premieres on Wednesday, August 28 at 10 p.m., ET/PT on Paramount Network.

EXCLUSIVE: The Live+3 numbers are in and Paramount Network’s juggernaut drama series Yellowstone has broken more ratings records. Sunday’s 9 PM season 3 finale drew 7.6 million total viewers in L+3, up from 5.2M in Live+same day. That’s one million more viewers than any episode in series history — cementing its place as the No. 1 most-watched cable telecast of the year, according to Nielsen.

Paramount Network is part of the newly formed Entertainment & Youth Group. Yellowstone‘s performance was aided by a cross-promotional effort across the brands from the entire group, run by Chris McCarthy, and a simulcast on multiple networks. Including the simulcast and encores, the season 3 finale drew 10.7 million total viewers.

Versus the Season 2 finale, Season 3 is up in L+3 with gains of 19% in P25-54 and +18% with P18-49. The season 3 finale also saw series highs in key demos — up 30% in P25-54; +18% in P18-49 and +33% in P2+.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Oscar winner Kevin Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders – land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.

Paramount Network renewed the series for a fourth season in February, along with an announcement of Sheridan’s mega overall production and development deal with ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Brands, which includes Paramount Network.

Yellowstone is co-produced by 101 Studios. Executive producers include John Linson, Art Linson, Taylor Sheridan, Kevin Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari and Stephen Kay.