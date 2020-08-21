Yankees-Mets Subway Series Postponed This Weekend After Positive COVID Tests

Major League Baseball said Friday that the weekend series pitting rivals the New York Yankees and New York Mets is postponed “out of an abundance of caution” after two people in the Mets organization tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week.

The league has now had to cancel 32 games because of positive tests for the virus. Wednesday of this week had been the first time all 30 teams had played at once since opening weekend.

The Mets’ positive results — reportedly involving one player and one staff member — forced the postponement of their Thursday game in Miami against the Marlins. They were to play the Yankees at home in Queens at Citi Field on Saturday and Sunday, the city rivals’ first scheduled meeting this year.

MLB said the postponement would allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be performed within the Mets’organization.

The league on Thursday reported its latest round of testing results via its COVID-19 Health Monitoring & Testing Plan. It tested 12,485 samples this week, with seven total testing positive — three players and four staff members. Since the season began, 19 teams have had at least one positive case within their organization and MLB has seen 82 positives overall including 54 players.