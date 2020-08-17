WWE Creates WWE ThunderDome, New Virtual Experience With Fans For Events Starting Friday

WWE Monday unveiled a new virtual experience called WWE ThunderDome with fans cheering real time on video boards, pyrotechnics and other bells and whistles as the company continues to transition during COVID-19.

ThunderDome interactive events will launch from the Amway Center in Orlando this Friday to kick off SummerSlam Weekend on Fox.

As of tonight, fans can purchase tickets for upcoming events including USA Networks Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and pay-per-view bouts. (Tonight’s Raw will still originate in the Full Sail arena).

WWE will virtually bring fans into the Amway Center via live video on giant LED boards through proprietary technology from The Famous Group

“WWE has a long history of producing the greatest live spectacles in sports and entertainment, yet nothing compares to what we are creating with WWE ThunderDome,” said Kevin Dunn, WWE executive VP, Television Production. “This structure will enable us to deliver an immersive atmosphere and generate more excitement amongst the millions of fans watching our programming around the world.”

Culver City-based Famous Group specializes in immersive fan experiences, both physical and virtual.

“As WWE takes residency at the world-class Amway Center, we have reimagined our live event experience for today’s environment,” said Brian Flinn, WWE Chief Marketing & Communications Officer. “In partnership with The Famous Group, we will virtually bring our fans back into the show and recreate the interactive in-arena atmosphere that has been a staple of WWE events for decades.”

WWE said its Amway Center residency will continue for the foreseeable future, with programming produced on closed sets with only essential personnel and following health and safety protocols for talent, crew and employees.