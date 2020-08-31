Woodstock ’99 Music Festival Docuseries In The Works At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is developing a docuseries focused on the infamous Woodstock ’99 music festival, a four-day event designed to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the original Woodstock festival of 1969 that ended in fiery chaos, sources tell Deadline.

The project, which we hear has started production, hails from Raw, which produced the Netflix documentary Don’t F**k with Cats and Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia, released last month, and BBH Entertainment, the development arm of the global creative agency BBH, which co-produced the 2019 Depeche Mode concert/documentary film Spirits In the Forest.

According to sources, the series will delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock ‘99 and tell the real story behind how three days of peace, love and music went down in flames. Featuring unseen archive footage and intimate testimony from people behind the scenes, on the stages and in the crowds, the series aims at telling the untold story of a landmark musical moment that shaped the cultural landscape for a generation.

Related Story Ryan Murphy Shares First-Look Photo Of "Icon-Packed" Cast Of Netflix's 'The Prom'

Woodstock ’99 drew more than 400,000 people over four days in July 1999 in Rome, New York, an event marred by oppressive heat, violence and allegations of sexual assault. But the worst came on the fourth day during the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ festival-closing set when candles from the production were used to set fires to sections of the plywood “Peace Fence” erected to keep non-ticketholders from entering and a melee erupted with festival-goers looting ATMS and destroying vendor tents. It ended with dozens of arrests and thousands injured.

MTV covered the festival extensively, with live coverage of the entire weekend available on pay-per-view.

Netflix had success with a documentary about another music festival that did not go down as advertised with the 2019 Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened.