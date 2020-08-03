Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Alone’: Derek Jacobi, Jeff Fahey, Sadie Frost, Julie Dray Aboard For Indie Film Among First To Shoot In UK After Lockdown

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Wong Kar Wai Sets ‘Blossoms Shanghai’ As Debut Drama Series

Blossoms Shanghai
Blossoms Shanghai Jet Tone

Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai has set an adaptation of Jin Yucheng’s novel Blossoms as his first series project.

Created and produced by Wong, Blossoms Shanghai will be an homage to his birthplace, Shanghai, by exploring its massive economic growth in the 1990s. It follows a self-made millionaire, Mr Bao, and his journey of reinvention from a young opportunist with a troubled past to the heights of the gilded city.

The Wild Goose Lake actor Hu Ge will star in the series, which is written by Qin Wen. Wong will also direct the pilot episode. The project will shoot in Shanghai. Producers are Wong’s Jet Tone. Tencent Penguin Pictures has acquired the rights for China. Block 2 Distribution is handling international sales.

“Jin Yucheng’s landmark novel Blossoms has been the perfect backdrop to visualize and share my love for my birth city,” said Wong Kar Wai. “With the series, I would like to invite the audience to immerse in the intrigues of Shanghai and its inhabitants in the early 1990s, an exciting time that paved the way for the prosperity of modern Shanghai.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad