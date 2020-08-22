The Original Amazon Princess Lynda Carter Makes Surprise Appearance On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Panel – DC FanDome

Brazilian hosts Érico Borgo and Aline Diniz picked up from where they left off at CCXP and continued to fuel the excitement for Warner Bros’ Wonder Woman 1984 with director Patty Jenkins and stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal… and a couple of special guests.

As the first panel of the morning, Gadot and the panel was excited to be at the virtual confab and share details about the movie which is set to hit theaters on October 2.

They fielded questions from fans and while doing so, tennis superstar Venus Williams popped up and asked who would win in a tennis match between Wonder Woman and Cheetah. Of course, Gadot said that Wonder Woman would triumph over Cheetah while Wiig begged to differ. Gadot said they would agree to disagree while Wiig said, “I’ll see you on the court.”

The panel received another special guest when the original Amazon Princess herself Lynda Carter, who played Wonder Woman on TV from 1975 to 1979, popped on the screen to the surprise of the cast. Jenkins immediately praised her and said that it wouldn’t be a Wonder Woman panel without her.

“I am beyond excited,” Carter said of the movie and of being on the panel. “I’ve been a fan from day one of Patty’s when she was first attached to this film.

She continued, “When my daughter saw Gal as Wonder Woman, she said, ‘Mom, I finally get it — I finally understand why everyone idolizes you. I finally get what Wonder Woman means to everyone… so thank you Gal…thank you Patty.”

Jenkins expressed gratitude and said that when she first contacted Carter about the movie she said they weren’t reinventing Wonder Woman. “We just hope to take the torch and pass it forward,” said Jenkins.

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally supposed to hit theaters in June 5 and then shifted to August 14 before recently landing on October 2. The first 2017 movie reps the highest ever for a female-directed movie, grossing $822M worldwide.