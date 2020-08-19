‘Woke’ Director Maurice “Mo” Marable Signs With UTA

UTA has signed director Maurice “Mo” Marable for worldwide representation in all areas.

Marable has a wide variety of directing and producing credits to his name, having done work for a number of shows including Veep, Insecure, Entourage, True Blood and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. The filmmaker’s additional directing credits include episodes for Tracy Morgan-starrer The Last O.G., Suits, The Game, Hap & Leonard and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The director, who helmed the last three seasons of IFC’s Brockmire, received an Emmy nomination in 2006 for his work on the Big Love main title design. In addition to his producing and directing work, Marable previously served as the vp of creative services at BET, helping the network launch its original scripted programming.

Marable will to expand his directing credits with a number of upcoming projects he’s set to helm including Grand Grew, episodes of Hulu’s The Dropout and FX’s The Old Man.

His latest project Woke will premiere Sept. 9 on Hulu. Woke features Marable directing the eight-episode series starring Blake Anderson, Lamorne Morris, T. Murph and Rose McIver.

The filmmaker also owns Brim + Brew, a commercial production company. He continues to be managed by Trevor Engelson at Underground.