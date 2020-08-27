WNBA Postpones Games In Unity With NBA Protest Over Police Shooting

The WNBA has postponed its three games scheduled for tonight. The league’s move follows the postponed of today’s NBA playoff games in the wake of Jacob Blake’s shooting by police in Kenosha WI.

“The consensus is to not play in tonight’s slate of games and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem,” said Elizabeth Williams of the Atlanta Dream. Members of the Washington Mystics wore T-shirts with seven “bullet holes” in the back, representing the number of times Blake was shot Sunday night.

The WNBA announced that the three games scheduled for this evening have been postponed. Information regarding rescheduling of the games will be provided when available. — WNBA (@WNBA) August 26, 2020

The boycotts have grown since this afternoon’s Game 5 of Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic first-round playoff series initially was delayed and later postponed. The Magic players initially came out on the court to warm up, but the Bucks didn’t and the visiting team eventually left. The NBA announced soon afterward that all of its games scheduled for today and tonight have been postponed.

Like several other sports leagues, the WNBA is playing its games in a “bubble” amid restrictions over the coronavirus pandemic. Its 2020 season was set to start May 15 but was delayed by the outbreak. Play began on July 25.