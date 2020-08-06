WME Signs Wirecard Investigative Journalists Dan McCrum And Paul Murphy

Dan McCrum and Paul Murphy, the Financial Times journalists who investigated and revealed the explosive Wirecard scandal, have signed with WME in all areas. The agency will represent them across film, television, books and podcasts.

Murphy oversaw the five-year investigation into the German fintech company, with McCrum serving as the lead reporter. Through their findings, McCrum and Murphy exposed the biggest accounting fraud case since Enron.

At one time valued at $25B, the German company became a darling of the financial world through its claim that it would end the use of cash through digitizing payments. McCrum and Murphy revealed a very different business, built upon a network of fraudulent activity, including inflating sales, deals with money launderers, and misleading its auditor about 1.9B Euros that went “missing,” according to the company.

Throughout their investigation, the journalists faced retaliation from Wirecard, including hacking, a sting operation, and a criminal complaint filed in German court. McCrum and Murphy’s reports eventually led to the insolvency of the company.

McCrum has been with the FT for 13 years, helping expose accounting problems and fraud at several companies. At the FT, he has served as the editor of FT Alphaville, Capital Market editor, and the FT’s investment correspondent in New York.

Murphy is a veteran multi-award winning financial journalist who now runs the FT’s investigative unit. In addition to the Wirecard investigation, Murphy has overseen investigations into The Presidents Club and the downfall of WPP’s Martin Sorrell. He previously founded the FT’s influential financial blog, FT Alphaville. Before that, he spent a decade at the Guardian newspaper, where he was financial editor.