Music Star Shakira Signs With WME For Representation

WME has signed Grammy-winning singer Shakira for representation in all areas.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” pop superstar tore up the Super Bowl LIV Halftime show alongside Jennifer Lopez, a performance that earned the show four Emmy nominations.

Shakira, who was previously at CAA, has sold over 80 million records worldwide and has taken home multiple awards from a number of ceremonies including the Grammys, Latin Grammys, Billboard Music Awards and the American Music Awards.

The “She Wolf” singer’s latest album El Dorado topped the iTunes most popular album charts in 37 countries upon release. Her El Dorado World Tour saw the release of the concert film Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour, which was shown in cinemas worldwide for a one-night global event, and was accompanied by Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour Live Album.

In addition to landing a voice-acting role in Disney’s Oscar-nominated Zootopia, Shakira has a number of additional Hollywood credits to her name. In 2013 and 2014, she served as judge alongside Adam Levine and Blake Shelton for NBC’s The Voice. Her soundtrack work for Love in the Time of Cholera earned her a Golden Globe nomination for her song “Despedida.” She shared the Globe nomination with Antonio Pinto.

Her philanthropic endeavors include her Piez Descalzos Foundation which seeks to provide meals and education to impoverished children in Colombia. Her organization has expanded its work to other countries, including Haiti and South Africa. In 2011, the singer became a member of President Obama’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics. Most recently, Shakira performed for Global Citizen’s COVID-19 relief benefit concert.