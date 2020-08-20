Click to Skip Ad
WME Signs House Of CB, Mistress Rocks Founder Conna Walker

Conna Walker
Courtesy of WME

EXCLUSIVE: British fashion entrepreneur Conna Walker has signed with WME.

The self-made House of CB and Mistress Rocks CEO got her start in the fashion industry at 17 years-old. Ten years later, Walker’s  House of CB brand has established more than 40 retail stores in the United States, U.K. and Australia.

The fashion entrepreneur, whose brands have garnered a combined total of 3.2 million Instagram followers, landed a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2019. House of CB has been worn by a number of Hollywood stars and celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

Walker will work with WME to expand her personal brand and that of House of CB.

