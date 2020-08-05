WME Signs Wonder Media Network, Podcaster Focused On Underrepresented Voices

WME has signed female founded and led podcast network, Wonder Media Network (WMN), for representation in all areas with focus on growing the company’s podcast business and diversifying and expanding the network into books and television.

Wonder Media Network is helmed by journalist Jenny Kaplan, who left Bloomberg to launch the company in 2018 and brand strategist Shira Atkins. WMN calls itself an audio-first media company with a mission to amplify underrepresented voices.

Current shows include Encyclopedia Womannica, audio doc Ordinary Equality, The Brown Girls Guide to Politics, Majority 54 and Women Belong in the House, which have been named to top podcast lists on Harper’s, Marie Claire and Refinery29. It’s latest project is She Votes!, an eight-part audio doc on the history of women’s suffrage hosted by journalists Lynn Sherr and Ellen Goodman.

Most recently Encyclopedia Womannica was nominated for a 2020 Webby and got an honorable mention in Fast Company’s 2020 World Changing Ideas Award.

WMN is developing season four of The Brown Girls Guide to Politics, season three of Women belong in the House and season two of Ordinary Equality, which focuses on reproductive rights, along with new shows Canceled Not Deleted, on cancel culture, The Fractured Majority, on white women as a voting bloc, The Day We Left, its first original, scripted show, a fictional Latinx psychodrama, and Winning Wisconsin, on politics in the state.

“WME is aligned with our mission to amplify underrepresented voices, and is the ideal partner to help us take our company to the next level,” said co-founder Kaplan. “With WME’s support we will continue to tell stories to enact positive change through our growing podcasting business and by expanding into TV, books and other storytelling platforms.”