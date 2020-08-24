WME’s Phillip Sun And MACRO’s Charles D. King Launch M88 Representation Firm To Help Bolster Inclusive Storytelling

WME Partner Phillip Sun has teamed with MACRO Founder and CEO Charles D. King to launch M88, a full-service representation firm that will continue to move the needle when it comes to amplifying stories from underrepresented communities.

This marks a reunion between Sun and King who previously worked together at WME. Sun will step down from his post at the agency to launch the firm and will take the lead as President & Managing Partner. King’s recently launched MACRO Management, which represents filmmakers, actors, writers and multi-hyphenates, will merge operations with the company. MACRO Management partners Gaby Mena and Jelani Johnson have signed on to join King and Sun at M88.

The first client on the M88 roster will be Creed and Just Mercy star Michael B. Jordan with others expected to follow. Jordan will continue to be repped by WME. Sun has long been a champion of diversity and inclusion in Hollywood and continues that crusade with M88. During his 15-year career, Sun has made a name for himself as one of the most prolific agents in Hollywood with an impressive roster of clients that includes Jordan, Idris Elba, Riz Ahmed, Donald Glover, Gemma Chan, Lena Waithe, Rihanna, Naomi Scott, among others.

M88 will be majority-owned by MACRO. The name of the firm came from the “M” in Macro while 88 is a nod to Sun’s Chinese heritage.

Sun has not only walked the walk, but talked the talk when it comes to creating change in the industry when it comes to diversity and inclusion. He worked with Jordan to create the lauded production company Outlier Society which currently has a first-look deal with Warner Bros. for film and Amazon Studios for TV. Outlier also created the first-ever corporate inclusion policy in partnership with Warner Media.