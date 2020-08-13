Will Kemp Joins Lacey Chabert In Hallmark Channel Movie ‘Christmas Waltz’

EXCLUSIVE: Reign and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce alum Will Kemp is set to star opposite Lacey Chabert in Christmas Waltz, Hallmark Channel’s upcoming holiday movie.

Lacey Chabert Apple

In Christmas Waltz, after Avery’s (Chabert) storybook Christmas wedding is canceled unexpectedly, dance instructor Roman (Kemp) helps her rebuild her dreams.

Directed by Michael Damian, Christmas Waltz will air as part of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas 2020.

Christmas Waltz reunites Kemp and Chabert, who starred in last year’s Valentine-themed Hallmark Channel movie Love, Romance & Chocolate. This will be Chabert’s ninth Christmas movie for Hallmark Channel and Kemp’s third.

Known for playing Lord Darnley in the CW’s Reign and Scott on Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Kemp most recently starred opposite January Jones and Kaya Scodelario in ice skating drama Spinning Out for Netflix. He’ll next be seen in the upcoming UK independent film Barbarians. Kemp is repped by Gersh, United Agents (UK) & Authentic Talent & Literary Management.