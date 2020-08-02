Deidre Hall and Shannen Doherty, who appeared with Wilford Brimley on the 1980s NBC series Our House, lovingly remembered him in Instagram posts Sunday.

Our House ran for two seasons on NBC from 1986 to 1988. The drama detailed the life of the Witherspoons, a family adjusting to three generations living in the same house.

On Our House, Brimley portrayed retired widower Gus Witherspoon, who took in his late son’s family, including daughter-in-law Jessie (played by Hall) and grandchildren Kris (Shannen Doherty), David (Chad Allen), and Molly (Keri Houlihan).

Brimley died at age 85 on Saturday in St. George, Utah after suffering from a kidney issue for two months.

“We lost a great one yesterday,” Hall wrote. “Every day with Wilford was a life lesson. Heaven just got a lot more interesting.”

Later, Shannen Doherty posted her own Instagram tribute.

“I met Wilford when we did Our House together,” Doherty wrote. “He taught me a lot on that show. He also gave me a horse named Brownie. Taught me how to ski in Utah. Had 2 African Grey’s that would curse and call his dogs only to laugh at them when they came running. He gave big hugs and told great jokes. He was in fact like a grandpa to me for a very long time. He was talented and will be missed.”