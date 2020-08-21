‘Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person’ Dramedy From Matt Tarses & Freddie Highmore In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person, a one-hour dramedy based on Alain de Botton’s article of the same name, from Mad Love and Alex, Inc. creator Matt Tarses, The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore and his Alfresco Pictures, as well as Sony Pictures TV, where Tarses and Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures are under deals.

Written by Tarses, Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person explores multiple possible relationships in parallel universes, as each of the two leads, on the eve of marriage, wonders “what if?”

Tarses executive produces with Highmore and Claire Lindt of Alfresco Pictures. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Scrubs alum Tarses most recently served as consulting producer on Sony TV’s Mad About You revival for Spectrum Originals.

Highmore stars in and serves as a co-executive producer on ABC/Sony TV’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor which is going in to its fourth season and is slated to begin production in Vancouver in the coming days. He also stars in and executive produces the upcoming limited series Leonardo, an international co-production with Sony TV.

De Botton’s article (you can read it here) appeared in the New York Times opinion section in 2016. She also is the author of novel The Course of Love.