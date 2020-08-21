Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Contrite Lori Loughlin Sentenced To Two Months Behind Bars For College Bribery Scam; Husband Gets Five Months

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Lori Loughlin Sentenced To Two Months In Prison For College Bribery Scheme; Husband Gets Five Months

Read the full story

‘Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person’ Dramedy From Matt Tarses & Freddie Highmore In Works At ABC

By Nellie Andreeva, Denise Petski

Matt-Tarses-Freddie-Highmore
Courtesy of Matt Tarses/AP

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person, a one-hour dramedy based on Alain de Botton’s article of the same name, from Mad Love and Alex, Inc. creator Matt Tarses, The Good Doctor‘s Freddie Highmore and his Alfresco Pictures, as well as Sony Pictures TV, where Tarses and Highmore’s Alfresco Pictures are under deals.

Written by Tarses, Why You Will Marry The Wrong Person explores multiple possible relationships in parallel universes, as each of the two leads, on the eve of marriage, wonders “what if?”

Tarses executive produces with Highmore and Claire Lindt of Alfresco Pictures. Sony Pictures TV is the studio.

Scrubs alum Tarses most recently served as consulting producer on Sony TV’s Mad About You revival for Spectrum Originals.

Highmore stars in and serves as a co-executive producer on ABC/Sony TV’s hit medical drama The Good Doctor which is going in to its fourth season and is slated to begin production in Vancouver in the coming days. He also stars in and executive produces the upcoming limited series Leonardo, an international co-production with Sony TV.

De Botton’s article (you can read it here) appeared in the New York Times opinion section in 2016. She also is the author of novel The Course of Love.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad