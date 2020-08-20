‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ Crowns A New UK Millionaire In The Coronavirus Age

ITV has announced that the UK version of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? has crowned its sixth winner during filming in a closed studio during the coronavirus pandemic.

The British broadcaster was tight-lipped about the details, but said the contestant’s victorious appearance will be shown next month. Host Jeremy Clarkson said they may be the best winner in the quiz show’s 22-year history.

Produced by Sony’s Stellify Media, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? was recorded without a studio audience for the first time, meaning contestants had two opportunities to phone a friend as part of their lifelines.

Clarkson said: “I can’t wait for the viewers to see it and I want to watch it back too. I was just in awe of this contestant and think they are probably the best the show has ever had in its 22-year history. It was a joy to sit and watch it unfold.”

“It felt like we whizzed through the 15 questions and all of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying ‘You’ve just won one million pounds.’ I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal six words and I’m not embarrassed to say, it was a little emotional but boy did it feel good.”