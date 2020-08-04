Wheelhouse Strikes Extensive Deal With TikTok Collective The Hype House, Preps Docuseries ‘The Hype Life’

EXCLUSIVE: As TikTok continues to make headlines with President Trump’s threat to shutdown the social media service if a U.S. suitor such as Microsoft doesn’t buy it by mid-September, some of its key creators are heading to television.

Wheelhouse Entertainment has struck a deal with Hype House, whose members have more than 150M TikTok followers, to develop and produce docuseries, The Hype Life.

The show is part of a larger, overall content and brand alliance between Wheelhouse and Hype House.

The Hype Life will feature the likes of founders Chase Hudson, Thomas Petrou as well as Nikita Dragun and Avani Gregg.

It will take viewers inside the group’s communal mansion in Los Angeles, offering an exclusive, fly-on-the-wall look into the glamorous, stressful and high-speed personal and professional antics of the young stars, as they live together and collaborate daily on new content.

The group, which all live in a big mansion in the Hollywood Hills, also includes Kouvr Annon, Nick Austin, Mia Hayward, Angel Herrera, Ondreaz Lopez, Tony Lopez, Madi Monroe, Ryland Storms, Alex Warren, Jack Wright, James Wright and Nate Wyatt.

Each episode of the show will look at their creative endeavors for brands to drama-inducing house meetings and the initiation of new members. It will also look at the housemates’ backstories, looking at the sometimes difficult and troubling events that propelled them to TikTok and the bonds they’ve formed with one another.

Hype House and a number of other collectives, including Sway House, Kids Next Door and Drip Crib, have been regularly in the news over the last few months, making headlines and scoring glowing profiles across mainstream media.

The Hype Life is the first of a number of expected TV productions. Charli D’Amelio, TikTok’s most popular star with over 75M followers and a former member of the Hype House and ex-partner of Hype House founder Chase Hudson, is understood to be working with Industrial Media, the production group involved in series including American Idol and 90 Day Fiance, on a reality series, while Hype House rivals The Clubhouse are working with ICM on a show.

The Hype House members said the deal was the first time they were opening their doors for an “all access look” and is a chance for fans to see “far beyond what they see on social media”.

“Hype House is a creative rocket ship, piloted by extremely hard-working, business-savvy young adults who have already built incredible audiences that both platforms and brands can tap into,” said Wheelhouse Group Chief Creative Officer and President of Wheelhouse Entertainment Eric Wattenberg. “Unlike other social media, TikTok leans into singing, dancing and acting, and we think it makes for a natural fit, and an easier lift for these young stars to ally with a company focused on talent across the board. We believe the sky’s the limit for our two Houses.”

Hype House is represented by WME and Erika Monroe-Williams.