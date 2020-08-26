What To Expect On The Third Night Of The Republican Convention: Will Hurricane Laura Make For A Split-Screen Evening?

The highlight of the third night of the Republican National Convention will be speeches by Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady of the United States, Karen Pence, but there is another major news story looming, Hurricane Laura.
Throughout the day on Wednesday, news networks already were doing a split screen tracker of the hurricane, which is posing a threat to the Gulf Coast as a potential category four storm as it makes landfall. That is projected on the Louisiana and Texas coasts sometime late in the evening or Thursday morning.
Convention planners have not yet said how or if the oncoming hurricane will be addressed during the evening’s events, or if any plans are changing.
This actually is not a new thing for political conventions — which often land in August, at the start of hurricane season. In 2008, Republicans canceled most of the events planned for the first day of their convention in St. Paul, MN, as attention focused on Hurricane Gustav making landfall in Louisiana. Four years later, the first day of the Republican convention in Tampa, FL, was scrapped because of the approach of Hurricane Isaac.
Here’s the lineup for this evening’s speakers:
Remarks: Kristi Noem, governor, South Dakota
Remarks: Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota
Remarks: Marsha Blackburn, senator, Tennessee
Remarks: Dan Crenshaw, congressman, Texas
Remarks: Keith Kellogg, national security adviser, Mike Pence
Remarks: Lee Zeldin, congressman, New York
Remarks: Tera Myers, school choice advocate
Remarks: Kayleigh McEnany, White House press secretary
Remarks: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president
Remarks: Sister Deirdre Byrne, missionary sister, Washington, D.C.
Remarks: Lou Holtz, former football coach
Remarks: Michael McHale, national president of the National Association of Police Organizations
Remarks: Elise Stefanik, congresswoman, New York
Remarks: Madison Cawthorn, congressional candidate, North Carolina
Remarks: Chen Guangcheng, Chinese legal activist
Remarks: Lara Trump, senior adviser to Trump campaign, wife of Eric Trump
Remarks: Burgess Owens, former pro football player and congressional candidate, Utah
Remarks: Sam Vigil, widower of crime victim from Albuquerque, NM
Remarks: Clarence Henderson, activist
Remarks: Joni Ernst, senator, Iowa
Remarks: Richard Grenell, former acting director of National Intelligence
Remarks: Karen Pence, second lady of the United States
Remarks: Mike Pence, vice president
