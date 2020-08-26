What To Expect On The Third Night Of The Republican Convention: Will Hurricane Laura Make For A Split-Screen Evening?

The highlight of the third night of the Republican National Convention will be speeches by Vice President Mike Pence and the second lady of the United States, Karen Pence, but there is another major news story looming, Hurricane Laura.

Throughout the day on Wednesday, news networks already were doing a split screen tracker of the hurricane, which is posing a threat to the Gulf Coast as a potential category four storm as it makes landfall. That is projected on the Louisiana and Texas coasts sometime late in the evening or Thursday morning.

Convention planners have not yet said how or if the oncoming hurricane will be addressed during the evening’s events, or if any plans are changing.

This actually is not a new thing for political conventions — which often land in August, at the start of hurricane season. In 2008, Republicans canceled most of the events planned for the first day of their convention in St. Paul, MN, as attention focused on Hurricane Gustav making landfall in Louisiana. Four years later, the first day of the Republican convention in Tampa, FL, was scrapped because of the approach of Hurricane Isaac.

Related Story Hurricane Laura Bears Down On Gulf Coast With "Unsurvivable Storm Surge"; Evacuations Ordered & Productions Halted

Here’s the lineup for this evening’s speakers:

Remarks: Kristi Noem, governor, South Dakota

Remarks: Scott Dane, executive director, Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota

Remarks: Marsha Blackburn, senator, Tennessee

Remarks: Dan Crenshaw, congressman, Texas