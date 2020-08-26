How Production Designer Howard Cummings Looked To Singapore & Spain To Create The ‘Westworld’ Of Tomorrow – Crew Call Podcast

Emmy-nominated production designer Howard Cummings at Valencia, Spain's City of Arts & Sciences which doubled as the Delos HQ in 'Westworld' Season 3

“It’s a reboot, really, because we’re in a whole different world,” says Emmy-nominated Westworld production designer Howard Cummings about season 3, which drops us right inside our world –the human one– outside Delos’ robotic theme park.

Deadline

And to create a near future Los Angeles, and a near-tomorrow for San Francisco where the Delos HQ is located on the show, Cummings respectively synthesized both cities’ skylines with Singapore and Valencia, Spain.

It’s a world that’s geometric, clean, green, sleek, and organized in shape — a perfect place for host bot Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to stomp on as she squares off to battle a megalomaniac Serac (Vincent Cassel) who wants control over human beings’ behaviors.

Cummings worked with Westworld VFX supervisor Jay Worth and Dutch architect Bjarke Ingels in creating a future where the hosts would wage a revolution. In creating the Los Angeles skyline, Cummings married the current landscape with Singapore’s as well as 450 futuristic buildings that Ingels designed, making a map from Chinatown all the way up to the Staples Center.

HBO

In creating Delos Corp, where Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale wields her power, Cummings looked to the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, a white concrete campus of windowed oval buildings and arches; an ideal juxtaposition to the red, black concrete lab cellars of the Westworld theme park.

Cummings is nominated in the Emmy category Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program for the season 3 Westworld opener “Parce Domine” along with art director Jonathan Carlos and set decorator Julie Ochipinti. He has already won two Emmys: For Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (hour or more) in 2015 for Cinemax’s The Knick and in 2013 for Outstanding Art Direction for a Miniseries or Movie for Steven Soderbergh’s HBO feature Behind the Candelabra.

Check out our interview with Cummings below: