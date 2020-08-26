Broadway Actor-Writers Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse Sign With ICM Partners For Literary Representation

EXCLUSIVE: Broadway and TV writers, actors and directors Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse have signed with ICM Partners for literary representation across all media.

Taylor is best known for performances in Broadway’s Spongebob Squarepants musical and Rock of Ages and, on TV, Smash and The Good Wife. Wyse appeared in Broadway’s Waitress and Spring Awakening, and on TV in Iron Fist and The Bold and the Beautiful.

The two first partnered as writers on the Emmy-nominated digital series Indoor Boys, with three seasons now streaming at http://www.indoorboys.tv. They currently have a play, feature film and scripted series in development.

“We’re thrilled to be joining one of the most forward-thinking agencies,” said Taylor and Wyse in a statement. “We want to tell great stories, no matter the medium. They really understand the increasingly blurred lines between different distribution models, and support new voices and new ways of telling stories. We can’t wait to share what we’ve been working on.”

Taylor is managed by Anonymous Content and Wyse by Bold Management & Production.