Well Go USA Acquires Martin Owen’s Video Game Adventure Comedy ‘Max Cloud’

Martin Owen’s sci-fi comedy Max Cloud has landed at Well Go USA, as the entertainment group secured the film’s North America distribution rights.

Max Cloud, from the Let’s Be Evil and Killers Anonymous director, brings viewers back to an age of classic video games as a teenager named Sarah (Isabelle Allen) finds herself living in a virtual world populated by the her favorite game’s most infamous villains and bosses. The young gamer must team up with space hero Max Cloud (Scott Adkins) to defeat the ultimate video game boss Shee (Lashana Lynch) and escape the fantastical world.

Set to star in the video game pic, written by Owen and Sally Collett, are also John Hannah, Tommy Flanagan, Franz Drameh, Elliott Langridge, Sam Hazeldine and Andi Osho.

“Max Cloud is a genre-bender in the best possible way, and it’s a treat to see Scott Adkins branch out into a comedic role and nail it,” said Doris Pfardrescher, president and CEO of Well Go USA Entertainment. “This is a fun, funny and fast-paced film with appeal for fans of genres from comedy and sci-fi to action and martial arts, and it’s a must-watch for anyone nostalgic for the era of classics like Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.”

Matt Williams, Tom Mattinson and Phil McKenzie produce the Owen-directed pic. Executive producers are Kirsty Bell for Goldfinch, Loni Farhi and Phillippe Martinez. Max Cloud is set for a video on demand release in December.