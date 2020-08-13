‘Welcome To The Blumhouse’ Launching On Amazon In October; Includes New Production ‘Evil Eye’ From Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Welcome to the Blumhouse, the eight genre movie anthology, will begin launching on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 6, timed to Halloween in the streamer’s 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The first two movies as double features to drop on that date are Veena Sud’s The Lie and Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.’s Black Box.

Launching the following week on Oct. 13 is an unannounced feature Evil Eye, from Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani (A Day’s Work, Jinn) and executive produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico, White Tiger), as well as Nocturne written and directed by filmmaker Zu Quirke (Zugzwang, Ghosting), making her feature film debut. The latter four films will stream in 2021. In regard to the anthology, “each each film presents a distinctive vision and unique perspective on common themes centered around family and love as redemptive or destructive forces” per today’s release.

Amazon

Evil Eye is based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar. Pic stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala, Lady in the Water), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley). In the pic, a seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past. It’s executive produced by Jason Blum, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Guy Stodel, Anjula Acharia, Emilia Lapenta and Kate Navin.

“We are excited to launch ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ with this exhilarating and provocative slate of original films for the first time ever on Prime Video. This collection from diverse and emerging filmmakers was a thrill to put together with our wonderful partners at Blumhouse Television,” said Julie Rapaport, Co-Head of Movies for Amazon Studios. “These chilling stories have something for everyone – ready to fright and delight genre fans and newcomers alike – and we are excited to share them with our global Prime Video customers.”

“We’re beyond excited that the visions of these talented filmmakers will finally be seen by genre fans around the world, especially during this time when people are seeking to escape and be entertained. And we love the innovative idea of programming like the classic drive-in or repertory theater experience,” said Marci Wiseman and Jeremy Gold, co-presidents Blumhouse Television. “Amazon have been incredible partners, linking arms and supporting the creative visions throughout the process of making these films.”

Descriptions of the other three movies are as follows:

The Lie, written and directed by Sud, stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2, The Act). When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception. Produced by Alix Madigan-Yorkin, Christopher Tricarico, and Blum. Executive produced by Howard Green, Kim Hodgert, Jeanette Volturno, Couper Samuelson and Aaron Barnett.

Black Box, directed and co-written by Osei-Kuffour Jr., with Stephen Herman also writing, stars Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World 3, The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi, The 24th), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace, Little Sista), and Troy James (The Flash, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is. Executive produced by Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks.

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke, making her feature directorial debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Player’s Table), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level, Annabelle Comes Home), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure, Casual). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate. Executive produced by Blum, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Matthew Myers and Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly.