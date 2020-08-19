‘Warrior Nun’ Renewed For Season 2 By Netflix

Netflix has ordered a second season of drama series Warrior Nun. The renewal comes about six weeks into the series’ Season 1 launch. Watch the announcement video below.

Inspired by the manga novels, Warrior Nun hails from creator/executive producer Simon Barry (Ghost Wars, Continuum), who also serves as showrunner. It revolves around a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she now is part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner and Olivia Delcán are set to reprise their roles as the core group of demon-fighting nuns. Additional Season 2 casting is TBA.

Barry executive produces with Stephen Hegyes (White Noise, 50 Dead Men Walking). Amy Berg (Counterpart, Da Vinci’s Demons) is consulting producer. Terri Hughes Burton (The 100, Eureka) is co-executive producer.

You can watch a clip of Barry announcing the renewal to the cast below.