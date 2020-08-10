WarnerMedia Begins Layoffs In Latest Streamlining Effort

Layoffs got under way Monday at WarnerMedia, with about 600 staffers departing the company, sources told Deadline.

The reductions follow major changes announced late Friday by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar.

Advocating a shift toward consumer-facing operations and away from wholesale, Kilar unveiled a new executive structure, telling Deadline that “tough decisions” lay ahead in regard to staffing. The new setup expands the purview of former Warner Bros chief Ann Sarnoff, HBO programming boss Casey Bloys and WarnerMedia direct-to-consumer head Andy Forssell. Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt and HBO Max/TNT/TBS overseer Kevin Reilly have departed the company, along with communications and marketing exec Keith Cocozza, a 19-year company veteran.

The May 27 launch of HBO Max is at the center of the changes. Parent company AT&T announced last month it had drawn 4.1 million sign-ups in its first two months and was on pace to hit internal targets for growth over five years. Customer confusion over who is eligible get HBO Max, given the existence of multiple HBO-branded offerings in the market, has clouded the launch. The service is also not available through Roku of Amazon Fire TV. Those two distributors reach more than 80 million U.S. homes.

Production of original programming ticketed for HBO Max has also been waylaid by COVID-19. The company’s film and TV studio has also suffered major setbacks during the pandemic, with movie theaters closed and live sports going dark for months. WarnerMedia-owned TNT recently has seen a spark from the return of NBA basketball, but advertising across all networks continues to be well below 2019 levels.

The restructuring is the latest wave of change to come to WarnerMedia, which officially became part of AT&T in 2018. Former WarnerMedia chief John Stankey, now CEO of AT&T, initiated significant cost cutting and staff reductions as he worked to break down the walls between HBO, Warner Bros and Turner. The exits of HBO and Turner bosses Richard Plepler and David Levy in early 2019 were accompanied by a widespread exodus of executive talent. Buyouts were offered to executives with more than 10 years of service.

No specific names or business units have initially surfaced as of yet in terms of who is most affected by the cuts. Keep checking back as Deadline reports on further developments.